Appeal court orders retrial of former presidential officials

The Court of Appeal has overruled the sentencing of 16 individuals to life imprisonment over corruption charges in the office of the president.

The individuals who include four foreign nationals were accused of playing a role in the loss of more than 14 million US dollars and another 30 million pounds.

Yesterday, the Court of Appeal overruled the decision of high court which sentenced to life in prison, 16 individuals convicted of playing a role in the loss of more than 14 million US dollars from the Office of the President.

The 16 officials were sentenced in June last year, after the presiding judge, Ladu Armenio said the convicts had the same charges.

They were also convicted of taking part in the loss of another 30 million pounds from the same office.

Two weeks later, the defense lawyers submitted their appeal against the ruling in court.

They include former security officer John Agou Wuoi, former Executive Director Mayen Wol, former chief administrator Yel Luol, Nhumot Agot, Anyang Majok Ayuen and Francis Yata.

Others are Anyieth Chaat Paul, Chaat Paul, Diing Ajiing and Anthony Madimo.

They also include Ana Kalisto, Kur Ayuen, Garang Aguer, Anthony Dia, Raphini Jadada, and one Lisiuma.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal overruled the sentence and referred it to the high court again.

Kur Lual, who is one of the defense lawyers, said some information was missing during the first trial of his clients

The 16 who were sentenced are:

1. John Agou Wuoi

2. Anyieth Chaat Paul

3. Yel Luol

4. Chaat Paul

5. Mayen Wol

6. Diing Ajieng

7. Nhumot Agot

8. Ana Kalisto

9. Kur Ayuen

10. Garang Aguer

11. Francis Yata

12. Anyang Majok Ayuen

13. Anthony Madimo

14. Anthony Dia

15. Raphini Jadada

16. Lisiuma (second name unclear)