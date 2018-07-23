Angry job seekers torch NGO offices in Maban

Some angry youth in Maban in Northern Upper Nile on Monday burnt down some NGOs offices that are operating in the area for what they called employment discrimination by the aid groups and UN agencies there.

This was confirmed by the state governor, Deng Akuei.

Akuei said this occurred when a group of youth in Bunj town mobilized themselves and went to the office of the commissioner, complaining about unemployment with the NGOs in the area, an accusation the groups are yet to comment on.

“They gave him some request for working with NGOs in Maban. So the commissioner discussed with them how to get solution for that request. But before they completed the discussion, they just left the commissioner,” he told Eye Radio.

“They went down to the compound of the NGOs … in Bunj town and burnt down some of the vehicles and they have destroyed some buildings too.”

They burnt down offices and vehicles of UNHCR, Red Cross, and World Vision among other aid groups operating in Maban.

However,Mr Akuei said no one was killed or injured in the incident.

He added that he has directed the commissioner to set up a security committee in order to the address the matter.

Governor Akuei also urged the youth not to attack the humanitarian agencies which are serving people in the area.