Anglican Church awards Rt. Bishop Paride Taban for his “peace efforts”

Retired Bishop Paride Taban has worn an award from the Canterbury for his role in promoting Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation in South Sudan.

Last week, Bishop Paride was awarded with over 35 other people from around the world for outstanding service to the church in a ceremony at Lambeth Palace on Friday.

The Canterbury’s Hubert Walter Award recognized the efforts of Bishop Paride in maintaining a neutral stance in peace building in South Sudan by founding Holy Trinity Peace Village in Kuron in 2005.

A statement from the Anglican Church headquarters in London said, the Peace Village of Bishop Parid supports food production and accessible formal education for girls, boys and adults and promotes peaceful co-existence among the neighboring tribes in Kapoeta state.

Archbishop Justin Welby, who personally presented the award said Bishop Paride’s role as a co-founder of the New Sudan Council of Churches played an important role in peace, reconciliation and advocacy during the liberation war in the then Southern Sudan from 1983 to 2005.

Over 35 recipients of the awards included religious, political and community leaders, musicians and others, from Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Their work is in the field of prayer and the religious life; reconciliation; and evangelism and witness.

Archbishop Welby said the church wanted the lives and actions of those receiving these awards, which exemplified the Church’s beliefs and values, to be visible to the Church and the wider world.

The awards consist of three existing; Lambeth Awards – the Lambeth Cross, the Canterbury Cross and the Cross of St Augustine – and six new awards named after previous holders of the office of Archbishop of Canterbury.

Bishop Paride Taban was awarded in his category with four other reverends for his role as the chairman of the mediation initiative between the Government of South Sudan and COBRA Faction of David Yau Yau in 2014.

Canterbury says Paride’s contribution to the achievement of peace and reconciliation in South Sudan between people of different backgrounds and religions is an outstanding example for others to emulate.

Bishop Emeritus Paride Taban was also awarded the ‘Sergio Vieira de Mello’ Prize by the United Nations in 2013 in recognition for his efforts in promoting peace among communities within South Sudan.