Amnesty International: Warring parties committed war crimes against civilians

A report released by Amnesty International has accused both the government and opposition forces of “war crimes and widespread human rights abuses against civilians.”

Amnesty International released the report this week on the ongoing violence in Equatoria region.

It says men, women, and children have been killed in their homes, and women and girls have been raped, some after having been abducted.

The report says homes, schools, medical facilities and humanitarian organizations’ compounds have been looted, vandalized and burned down.

It says both government and opposition forces use food as a weapon of war.

The Acting SPLA Spokesperson, Santo Domic told media in Juba on Tuesday that failure of Amnesty International to involve the SPLA administration is a mistake.

“The Amnesty International continue is supposed to come forward with all the evidence that it has, share with the government of South Sudan, tell the Republic of South Sudan that your army is doing 1, 2, 3, and 4 so that we go down to correct things,” Domic said.

“As soon as they continue to use the media as a platform to raise their concern, then this is a complete negative propaganda against the SPLA,” he said.

The report titled “South Sudan – atrocities in Equatoria Region turn country’s breadbasket into a killing field” also says that the violence has already forcibly displaced close to a million people from their homes.

It called on the government and opposition forces to put an immediate end to the violence.

It also urged the UN mission in South Sudan to increase efforts to apply their mandate to protect civilians.