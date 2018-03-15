Amnesty International urges UN to boost civilian protection efforts

UNMISS must boost efforts to protect civilians ahead of the expected extension of its mandate on Thursday, the Human Rights group, Amnesty International has said.

This comes after several calls by the government, saying that UNMISS’ mandate should be changed – to focus more on development.

The UN Security Council is on Thursday expected to renew the mandate of the UN mission and discuss other issues on South Sudan.

These include the US draft proposal on arms embargo.

Amnesty International said the UN agency has a crucial role to play in providing much-needed civilian protection, and timely public reporting on the human rights situation in the country.

“With its work in the country set to be extended, UNMISS must continue to guarantee that the civilian protection sites remain a safe haven amid the ongoing violence,” said Dr. Joan Nyanyuki, the Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East Africa.

Amnesty International also called on UNMISS to continue extending their protection to civilians in other areas outside the capital affected by fighting, and where humanitarian assistance is desperately needed.

“The UN Mission must also improve its ability to protect South Sudanese civilians from sexual violence crimes both within and outside civilian protection sites,” it added.

UNMISS was originally established in 2011 with an initial mandate to help create the conditions for development.

In March 2014, the Mission’s focus was shifted away from its peace and state-building functions to protecting civilians, facilitating humanitarian assistance and monitoring and reporting on the human rights situation in the country.