Americans disappointed with S Sudan situation

The new US ambassador to South Sudan says American people are disappointed with the current situation in South Sudan.

Ambassador Thomas Hushek says the leaders should take a lead in finding a lasting peace in the country.

He, however, says the US government is committed to work with those willing to bring peace to South Sudan.

“So the United States has supported South Sudan since the early days of the liberation for decades, and our disappointment with where South Sudan is today just 7 years after the independence is deep and clear,” Ambassador Hushek – who assumed office on Monday – told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview.

According to the UN, nearly 7 million people need emergency aid such as food, water and basic medicines due to the protracted civil war in the country.

Almost 2.5 million people have been forced to seek refuge in the neighboring countries, with Uganda alone hosting over one million refugees.

The violence is in its fifth year, and has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.

The years of conflict have also contributed to economic crisis, with the common people suffering the most.

“It’s a very sad situation for the Americans who worked so hard to build the future for your country,” Amb. Hushek said.

Through its humanitarian arm – USAID – the US has been supporting South Sudan, providing aid assistance, conflict mitigation assistance, essential services such as health care and education, and support for the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement, which resulted in independence in 2011.

“But we are committed to working with anyone who is willing to bring peace to South Sudan,” he continued.

Last week, the United Nations extended US-backed sanctions regime on South Sudan and threatened to impose further sanctions in 45 days if conflict continues.

“Our tough statements and actions should be seen as a challenge, a challenge both for the leaders of this country and everyone from President Kiir and down on the government and on the other side as well, to truly take a lead and find a way forward to peace,” Amb. Hushek added.