AMDISS petitions President over detention of journalists

The Association for Media Development in South Sudan has appealed to President Salva Kiir to release journalists who are under detention.

The association says the release would be in line with the president’s announcement on the national prayer day that political detainees would be freed to take part in the national dialogue.

The journalists who are under detention include George Livio.

“Our colleagues who are the journalist should be released after the President announced during the National Prayer Day that he would be able to release people who can also be part of this National Dialogue, and media is not exempted,” says Koang Pal, AMDISS Secretary General.

Others issues raised in the petition include reopening media houses that have been closed, including the Nation Mirror newspaper.

“We also want the media houses that have been closed down to be reopened so that they take part in this nation-building agenda that is the national dialogue. If these media houses are opened and our colleagues in jail are released, they need to be part of this process also,” Mr. Koang said.

AMDISS delivered the petition to the Office of the President yesterday.

The appeal was received by the Presidential Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny.

“They are asking for inclusion to the National Dialogue, two they want the President to release the journalists who are believed to be in the National Security detention and also to seek permission from the President to reopen the newspapers that were closed down to also come back to service of the people of South Sudan,” Mr. Ateny told reporters.

“And if at all there is any reason why they are not open, then the Association of Media will be told on how to deal with the complaint that the government may have filed against these media houses,” he said.

Mr. Ateny said the letter would be submitted to the President to look at it before any action is taken.