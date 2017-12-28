Ambassador Kuol Alor dies in Switzerland

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation has confirmed the death of South Sudan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva.

Ambassador Kuol Alor Kuol Arop died yesterday. Circumstances surrounding his death are not yet clear.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ambassador Mawen Makol told Eye Radio that “the body of the deceased is yet to be transported to South Sudan.”

“It happened yesterday in the morning. But we are trying to find out the cause of death, so the process is still going on there.”

Kuol Alor was appointed to the UN office in Netherlands in September last year.

He previously served as the Director General for Administration and Finance at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In 2010, Kuol worked as a Diplomatic Adviser in the Ministry of Regional Cooperation.

He served as a diplomat since 1975.

As an ambassador for Sudan, he represented the country in South Africa, Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia, Mauritius, Tanzania, Libya, Tunis, Italy and at the United Nations in New York.

Ambassador Kuol Alor died at the age of 68.

This is not the first time, in 2015 a south Sundanese Ambassador and a veteran politician Alison Manani Magaya has also passed on there.