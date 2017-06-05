U.S. Amb. calls for protection of natural resources

The US Ambassador in Juba has renewed calls for serious efforts by South Sudanese leaders to combat wildlife poaching and trafficking.

Molly Phee expressed concern that illegal mining, timber harvesting, and charcoal production are degrading the habitat of the wildlife.

She made the call in a statement on the World Environment Day today, Monday.

On the same occasion, the director of planning at the Ministry of Environment, David Batali Oliver says the main the challenges are waste management in urban centers and deforestation in rural areas.

South Sudan is home to the world’s second-largest land mammal migration, comprising various animal species such as Elephant, Giraffe, and Hippopotamus, Tiang, and Mongalla gazelle.

In 2015, the Wildlife Conservation Society conducted an aerial survey in South Sudan with support from the US Agency for International Development.

It revealed serious threats to the wildlife from poaching for commercial bush meat and trafficking in ivory and other valuable wildlife parts.

In addition, the survey said irresponsible exploitation of South Sudan’s natural resources is harming the environment.

US ambassador Molly Phee says it will still be possible to preserve habitat areas and protect surviving populations if immediate actions are taken to stop poaching by armed groups and end harmful exploitation practices.

The Director of Planning at the Ministry of Environment, David Batali Oliver says waste management and deforestation are the biggest problems facing the country.

“The issue of waste management is the most visible environmental problem. And again, now, deforestation has come up as a big issue simply because the forest is cut indiscriminately to provide wood and charcoal as energy for people. Pollution is not all that serious, but this is only confined to the oil producing areas. But our major issues now coming up in the major towns are the issues of waste management and then the issue of deforestation. It is a serious one by the way,” Oliver said.

The World Environment Day is marked on the 5th of June every year to encourage worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

Since 1974, the day has been used for a campaign of raising awareness on emerging environmental issues.

In South Sudan, the main event marking the day is being held in Juba, and this year, it is under the theme: Connecting the People to Nature.