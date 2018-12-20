Amadi state releases 500, 000 SSP to compensate embezzled funds

Authorities in Amadi state have released over 500,000 South Sudanese Pounds to compensate the Impact funds that the state was accused of embezzling five months ago.

The 40 dollar incentive program was initiated under the EU Impact project in 2017.

The funds are expected to increase attendance of 30, 000 teachers across the country, improve standards of teaching and encourage the teaching profession.

In august this year, The Ministry of General Education suspended the 40 US dollar incentives for teachers in Amadi state over alleged disappearance of about 300,000 SSP.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Amadi state information minister, John Obote says the meeting of state Council

of Ministers on Wednesday has ordered for immediate released of the money.

Mr. Obote says the money was released and given to Windle Trust organization who went and paid the right schools and they will deliver their report to the national ministry of General of education.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we had an extra-ordinary council of ministers sitting and the minister of general education in Amadi was released officially to go with documents and brief the undersecretary in the national ministry of education regarding how the money was compensated and how it given to Windle trust.”

He added that state education minister is now in Juba to brief Michael Lopuke, the undersecretary at the national ministry on the matter.

“The will be in Juba to go and brief the undersecretary and the undersecretary will now go and brief the minister in the Republic of South Sudan. The money that was released was over 550,000 Pounds.”