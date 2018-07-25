Amadi state officials survive road ambush

The deputy governor of Amadi and several other senior state officials survived a road ambush near Mundri on Monday.

According to the Information Minister – who was traveling in the same convoy with deputy governor Manasseh Deboi – said the incident occurred along Mundri-Lui Road.

John Obote said they were on a visit to Doro to inspect the security situation in the area, which has been witnessing attacks by armed groups.

“The car which was ahead of us fell into an ambush then we came into the same ambush. So the shooting started on all of us,” he said.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Minister Obote said one soldier was killed and four policemen injured in the attack.