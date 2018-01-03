Amadi sets deadline for cattle keepers to leave

Cattle keepers have been given up to mid January to leave farming areas as per the orders of the president, according to the governor of Amadi State.

Late last year, President Salva Kiir issued new orders for cattle keepers to leave farming areas in Equatoria region.

This was the second time the President was issuing such orders in an attempt to prevent conflicts between farmers and cattle keepers.

The army in collaboration with state governments was tasked to facilitate the return of the herders to their respective states.

“I have instructed the security forces to facilitate their movement back,” said Joseph Ngere, the governor of Amadi.

“The forces will move them because we want to see that by the 15th of this month all the cattle camps are back.”

Mr Ngere told Eye Radio that they plan to meet chiefs in the cattle camps in order to encourage them to move out within the next two weeks.

He added that his counterpart in Terekeka has agreed to assist in the relocation of the cattle from Amadi.

“We don’t want the issues of cattle camps when the national dialogue committee comes; this is one of the things and we have agreed with my colleague in Terekeka.”

In December 2017, Imatong State started the implementation of President Salva Kiir’s directive, ordering cattle keepers to leave Equatoria region.

However, some states like Jubek have reported laxity in the implementation of the order.