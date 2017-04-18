Amadi seeks assistance for 11,000 displaced

In Amadi State, the Minister of Information says some 11,000 internally displace persons are in dire need of humanitarian assistance in Lui town.

Victor Mabruk says the IDPs, who fled insecurity in Kediba last month, have not received any food assistance from the humanitarian agencies since they arrived in Lui town.

Mr Mabruk says the IDPs only got little support from the state government.

He says most of the displaced people in Lui depend on green leaves they get from the neighborhoods.

Mabruk has urged the humanitarian agencies to provide assistance.