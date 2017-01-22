Amadi IDPs receive relief items

About 400 households in Bangolo County, Amadi State, have received food and non-food items in humanitarian assistance.

The items provided by the International Committee of Red Cross include cereals, cooking oil, clothes, among others.

“Five big trucks were taken to the displaced persons who are numbering around 400 families equivalent to 2000 individuals,” Information minister Victor Maburuk confirmed to Eye Radio.

The beneficiaries are mainly displaced persons who recently fled violence in Maridi and Yei. Majority of them are women and children.

The fighting between the army and armed opposition groups has led to displacement of thousand so civilians in the region.

Recent UN reports indicated that thousands cross over to the neighboring Uganda on a daily basis.