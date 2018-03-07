Amadi gov’t raises concern over increasing cases of river blindness

The Governor of Amadi State has expressed concern over the prevalence of river blindness in Mvolo County.

Caused by a parasitic worm, river blindness is transmitted to humans through exposure to repeated bites of infected black flies.

The fly that transmits infection breeds in rapidly flowing streams and the infection can cause blindness.

According to the state health authorities, several residents of Mvolo are going blind.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Governor Joseph Ngere – who paid a visit to the area yesterday – appealed to health organizations to intervene:

“I am appealing to the WHO and other organizations that focus on river blindness programs, to have serious attention on Mvolo and surrounding areas in Bahr Garendi County and even now is spreading to the Mundri and Lui areas.”

The 2008 census puts the population of Mvolo County at 46,000.