Amadi governor orders forces to cease hostilities

The governor of Amadi has instructed soldiers in the state to observe the cessation of hostilities agreement by stopping all forms of violence.

The agreement was signed last month by parties at the Revitalization Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It also includes protect of civilians and allowing access to humanitarian corridors.

Governor Joseph Ngere told Eye Radio that he briefed forces in his area on the recently signed Cessation of Hostilities agreement.

“I was briefing the forces along these areas; that there is cessations of hostilities and so they must observed and only defend themselves if attacked by any other armed groups, which I don’t expect of course,” he said.

Last month, South Sudanese warring parties agreed to stop any form of aggression, allow free movement of humanitarian aid, and protect civilians.

In his Christmas message, President Salva Kiir said the SPLA would not respond to any aggression from armed opposition groups.

However, there have been reports of violations to the agreement in various locations across the country.

The IGAD and TROIKA have asked the army leaders and their commanders to communicate the terms of the agreement to their forces.

The armed opposition groups have also been told by their leaders to cease hostilities and only respond in self-defense.