Amadi governor extends deadline for herders’ departure

The Governor of Amadi State said he has given Terekeka cattle keepers seven more days to return home.

Two weeks ago, the governor gave the cattle keepers up to the 15th of January, to leave farming areas as per the order of the president.

Joseph Ngere said he had to extend the ultimatum because the cattle keepers claim that they did not hear about the presidential order.

“We want to give them a benefit of doubts for at least seven days to see what is happening,” he said.

“We will explain to them two things; the benefits of carrying the order and the consequences of not carrying the order if the order has been not transmitted to them.”

President Salva Kiir has been issuing orders related to cattle keepers to leave Equatoria.

The move is aimed at preventing conflict between the host farming communities and pastoralists.

In December 2017, Imatong State started the implementation of President Salva Kiir’s directive, ordering cattle keepers to leave Equatoria region.

However, some states like Jubek have reported laxity in the implementation of the order.