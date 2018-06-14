Amadi chiefs ordered to identify abductors

The minister of information in Amadi state says the government is engaging the local chiefs to identify those behind the increased abductions and killings in the area.

The latest incident involved kidnapping of three humanitarian workers who were released on Wednesday.

Recently, two mutilated bodies of a pregnant woman and a 13-year-old girl were found in the area.

According to John Obote, most of this cases happen in an area called Doro in Kere-kere County.

John said chiefs in the area say those who are committing such crimes are armed youth and some opposition groups.

“The chiefs of the area came out clearly and said now the issue is that they are [armed opposition groups] and criminals,” he told Eye Radio

Obote said as a result, the chiefs have been ordered to identify the perpetrators.