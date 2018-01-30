Amadi calls for help to monitor cattle keepers’ movement

Amadi governor says the state is facing difficulty tracking the movement of Terekeka cattle keepers out of the state.

Hundreds of families and their cattle left the state last week as part of the presidential decree, ordering pastoralists to return to their respective states.

Amadi governor Joseph Ngere said due to inexistence of mobile network coverage, it is now hard to tell whether the cattle keepers have reached home or not.

He called on the UN to assist them:

“UNMISS is a powerful organization; I even told them why don’t you fly with your choppers and see where is the cattle camp is?”

President Salva Kiir has been issuing orders related to cattle keepers to leave Equatoria.

The move is aimed at preventing conflict between the host farming communities and pastoralists.

In December 2017, Imatong State started the implementation of President Salva Kiir’s directive, ordering cattle keepers to leave Equatoria region.

However, some states like Jubek have reported laxity in the implementation of the order.