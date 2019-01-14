Alwatan chief editor says his life under threats

The Editor-in-Chief of the Juba-based Arabic newspaper, Al-watan says he has been receiving threatening calls from unknown persons.

Last Tuesday, the media authority ordered Christopher Michael to stop writing anything related to the situation in Sudan with immediate effect

It then gave him 72 hours to apologize to the government of Sudan. The ultimatum was issued after Mr Christopher published three separate opinion articles concerning the protests in Sudan.

He reportedly stated that the Sudanese government was humiliating its citizens and he supported the call for Omar AL-Bashir to step down.

“I received more than five calls from unknown numbers and unknown people. They threatened me in person and also that they will close the newspaper . This matter has continued since Thursday.”

The deadline given for him to respond ended on Friday, but he refused to apologize.

“At 5 pm [Friday] someone called me and he alleged that his name is James, and when I asked him what’s the problem, he told me we gave you 72 hours to write an apology letter and you don’t want to write an apology letter, you will be bear all the consequences.”

Efforts to reach the media authority for a comment were not successful.