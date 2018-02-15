Al Salam and Al Hilal eliminated from CAF competitions

The two representatives of South Sudan in the CAF Interclub 2018 season, Al Salam FC Wau and Al Hilal FC Juba have been eliminated from the competitions for failing to show up for their respective matches of the first leg of the preliminary round.

Al Salam Wau were due to face Saint George of Ethiopia in the Total CAF Champions League 2018 in Addis Ababa on Sunday, 11 February 2018 in Addis Ababa, whilst Hilal Juba was scheduled to play US Ben Guerdane of Tunisia on Saturday, 10 February 2018.

The two teams had said they lacked funds to transport players for the games.

The decision to eliminate is accordance with Article XI Para 17 of the regulation for the two competitions which states, “If for any reason whatsoever, a team withdraws from the competition or does not report for a match-except in case of force majeure accepted by the Organizing Committee or if it refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the permission of the referee, it shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated from the competition”.

The two clubs will also have to pay a fine of not more than $5000 each for not taking part in their respective games.

“Consequently, Al Salam Wau FC and Al Hilal Juba are both considered losers and hence eliminated from the competitions they are engaged in respectively,” CAF Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe said in a letter addressed to the South Sudan Football Association.