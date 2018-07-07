Al-Bashir, Kiir and Machar in Kampala to meet M7

President Salva Kiir, President Omar al-Bashir, and some opposition leaders including Dr. Riek Machar are in Kampala for a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni.

This comes after the peace partners signed an agreement on transitional security arrangements on Friday in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Speaking before the signing ceremony on Friday, the Sudanese Foreign Affairs Minister, announced that the one-day meeting has been arranged by Omer Al Bashir.

Al-Derdiri Mohamed Ahmed said the meeting in Kampala is meant to involve the mediation role of the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni in the face-to-face talks between President Kiir and Dr. Machar.

He said the face-to-face talk will enable the two leaders to resolve the outstanding issues of power and responsibility sharing.

“We are going to Kampala because we having a partner to this success who is His Excellency, President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta, the president of Uganda. He has a great deal to bring the parties together and see into the Khartoum declaration succeeds, and now his brother Omer Bashir is reciprocating the visit insisting that we should involve him once more to a very important and crucial issue of responsibility and power-sharing.

The Sudanese Foreign Affairs Minister said he hopes that the parties will return from Kampala with full agreement.

“We are very hopeful and very optimistic that we will return from Kampala with full agreement on the issue of responsibility sharing.”

South Sudan Presidential Press Unit has confirmed that President Salva Kiir has today left Juba for Kampala. The press unit revealed this on its official Facebook page this morning.

The Khartoum peace is expected to end on the 10th of this month’s when President Omer Al Bashir will officially handover the outcome to the Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta.