Seven aid workers reportedly abducted in Gbudwe

Seven aid workers are among several other passengers abducted by armed men along Yambio – Tombura road, according to officials.

Tombura state Minister of Information, Anikumbo Mathew said the aid workers belong to the relief organization, World Vision.

He said three NGO vehicles , and two others were ambushed in Tuesday’s incident.

“World Vision staffs and some none-staff, and two other vehicles fell into an ambush around Yangiri area. And the unknown gunmen are believed to be a rebels,” Anikumbo said.



Gbudwe state Acting Minister of information confirmed the incident.

He told Eye Radio that the governors of the two states are working with the organized forces to ensure the aid workers are returned safely.

“Our governor is in discussion with the governor of Tambura, including other security organs to see exactly how to approach this and what needs to be done at this time,” Pia Philip said.



The officials could not however reveal the number of those abducted by the gunmen.

Eye Radio could not immediately get reach the World Vision for comments.