Why aid workers were abducted in Gbudue

In May, eight aid workers including the Prime Minister of Acholi cultural institution in northern Uganda, were abducted along the Tombura-Yambio road by an armed group.

They are staff from the World Vision, a humanitarian organization that provides assistance to the displaced populations.

Authorities from Gbudue and Tombura states confirmed to Eye Radio that several passengers traveling along Tombura-Yambio road were abducted by armed men.

However, they did not reveal the total number of those abducted by the gunmen except that among those taken hostage by the attackers, are seven aid workers from World Vision.

A week later, the eight aid workers were set free after the UN secured their release.

They were among 30 people who were abducted by armed group in the area,the Gbudue Acting Information Minister, Pia Philip then revealed.

The Acholi cultural institution Prime Minister, Ambrose Olaa, spoke to the media for the first time since his release last month:

“We had to be taken to the overall commander of that sector because he had a message for us to deliver.”

“They have been trying to get in touch with humanitarian organizations to assist them …in that place unfortunately, we were the ones who were got.”

He was on a 3-month contract with the World Vision when the opposition group took him hostage in Tombura.