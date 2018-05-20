Aid workers abducted in Gbudue released

Authorities in Gbudue have confirmed that eight aid workers who were abducted along Tombura – Yambio road have been released.

According to them, the humanitarians, 7 of whom are nationals and one international staff, were among 30 people who were abducted by armed group in the area.

The others were traveling in a convoy of five vehicles the same time.

“UNMISS established a communication link with the rebel leader and the eight aid workers were released,” said Pia Philip, the Acting Minister of Information in Gbudue.

He said the group only released the aid workers, leaving with them the native abductees.

They were brought to Juba on Friday.

“World Vision is working on how to get back to Yambio hopefully by Monday or Wednesday,” added Mr Pia.

Meanwhile, the wife of the consultant with the World Vision has confirmed to Eye Radio that her husband was among the aid workers who were freed.

Ambrose Ola dubbed as the prime minister of Acholi cultural institution in northern Uganda, was on a three months contract.

“We are happy. We expected it because according to the information we got earlier they were safe and would be released and they were released,” she said.

The latest incident brings the total number of aid workers abducted for the last two months by armed groups in the country to 18.