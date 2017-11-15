Aid worker killed in Imatong

An eyewitness says a humanitarian worker has been killed by armed men in Torit East County, Imatong State.

The aid worker – driver, identified as Kilega Kenneth, was an employee of Caritas organization.

The eyewitness, Wilobo Wilfred, says the deceased was taking supper with his colleagues at Chalamini Center last night when the attackers opened fire on them, wounding him.

On their way to a nearby health center, they fell into an ambush.

“When we reached Ileu past the mountains as we were taking the injured slowly, we heard gunshots. So we ran to the bush and stayed there,” Wilfred told Eye Radio.

His colleagues escaped, leaving the wounded in the car where he was later found dead.

“We remained there until morning due to fear. We later found him died.”

Both Caritas and the county authorities are yet to comment on the death of Kenneth.

Caritas Torit is a humanitarian wing of the Catholic Dioceses of Torit, working on a rehabilitation project on water supply in the county.