Aid organizations finally reach Baggari after a year constraint

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says aid organizations have finally reached IDPs in Baggari in Wau, after a year of access constraint.

It said access was granted in March 2017 after numerous negotiations but partners could access the area only by air.

OCHA said that “extensive access negotiations gave humanitarian workers the opportunity to travel to the area to assess the kind of humanitarian response needed.”

In its latest humanitarian bulletin, OCHA said teams on the ground witnessed significantly high malnutrition and there is an ongoing response.

Other priority needs of the displaced people include health care, clean water, and non-food items.

Humanitarians estimate that “about 20,000 people live in the Baggari region”, mostly women and children.

Despite the response mission, OCHA said: “lack of respect for humanitarian personnel and assets remains a serious concern across the former Western Bahr el Ghazal, and continues to impact aid operations.”

It says in mid last month, security agents arrested staff from two NGOs in Raja but later released them.

They arrested allegedly because the vehicle that took nutrition supplies to Raja left without clearance.

OCHA says three other individuals working for a humanitarian organization were arrested and they remain in detention in Baggari area.

It added that “partners continue to investigate the circumstances of the arrest and to negotiate for their release”.