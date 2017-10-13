Aid organizations decry continued hindrance

Insecurity and bad roads continue to hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance across the country, some aid organizations said ahead of the World Food Day.

The World Food Day is annually commemorated on the 16th of October in honor of the date of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 1945.

This year’s theme is: “Change the future of migration. Invest in food security and rural development.”

During the rainy season, some roads become impassable and hence disrupting movement.

There are also reports of restriction of humanitarian partners by armed groups on the roads.

“During the rainy reason, approximately 60% of the country is inaccessible by road. So in order to reach to this place to extreme vulnerable communities’ proposition of supply,” said Ashley McLaughlin, the communication officer for International Organization for Migration.

She said sometimes humanitarians resort to airlifting goods due to insecurity on the roads.

“When this can’t be done due to insecurity, then you have resort to things like flying goods by air which is much more expensive and generally increases the cost of humanitarian assistance,” Ashley added.

For her part, the communication officer of the Food and Organization, Lieke Visser, said despite the challenges, aid organizations continue to support the needy.

“As the agriculture agency, we want to support farmers throughout the season. So ideally, we would like to be with them from the initial planning stages to the harvest time and also for the next seasons,” she said.