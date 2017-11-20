Aid groups suspend activities in Guit

The UN office of Humanitarian Affairs says several aid agencies have suspended their operations in Guit county of Northern Liech state due to insecurity.

In a statement, OCHA says this followed clashes between armed forces in the area late last month.

It says several aid workers were forced to flee due to the fighting.

OCHA says a planned general food distribution exercise in Nimni Payam, targeting over 1,700 displaced people, was suspended as a result.

It says Nimni was a focal point of service delivery to other hard-to-reach areas in northern Unity outside Bentiu town.

According to the recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis, Guit is in crisis that it says will extend up to next month.