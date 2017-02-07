Aid groups access parts of Wau

Humanitarian agencies have managed to access parts of Baggari in Wau state following extensive negotiations and renewed assurances with the governor, the UN has said.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says a team of aid workers accessed the area more than a week ago.

They were first stopped at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Wau town while going for their first assessment in Baggari in nearly 6 months.

OCHA says the team was a day later allowed to proceed, but was only able to access Ngo Halima and Ngisa villages.

“Even when the mission did manage to proceed, the team only managed to visit two out of six planned locations due to delays at checkpoints,” partly reads a biweekly report.

The other areas the aid workers intended to reach were Biringi, Tadu, and Mboro.

According to the report this access followed a dialogue with the state governor, who approved their travel.

OCHA estimates that there are 38,800 people displaced in the Greater Baggari.

In the same report, the UN agency says thousands of new internally have arrived in Wau town 10 days ago. OCHA says the people fled clashes between cattle keepers and armed groups in the Jur River region in the south-east of Wau.