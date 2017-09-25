Aid is encouraging dependency – FVP

The First Vice President has urged the international community to shift its focus on South Sudan from humanitarian assistance to development.

Taban Deng Gai, who was addressing the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York over the weekend, suggested that the humanitarian intervention is not helping the country as expected.

He believes that it is encouraging dependency among the citizens.

“The old paradigm that humanitarian intervention first and development later is not a viable policy in the case of South Sudan,” he stated.

“Stabilization and Recovery initiatives are essential, and emergency support needs to be effectively complemented with some level of economic dynamism that provides new platform for social cohesion and resilience-building.”

However, several political analysts and have argued that silencing the guns is the best approach to stabilizing the country.

