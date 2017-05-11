UNOCHA calls for the protection of aid workers

The UN humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, Eugene Owusu says aid agencies are still operating in a difficult and dangerous environment while delivering assistance to people in need.

Mr. Owusu said some of the workers also end up losing their lives in the process of carrying out their duties.

“Humanitarian action in this country, unfortunately, continues to be set by difficult and pounding challenges. The three big challenges that we face have to with the safety and security of humanitarian workers; the impediments that confirm our work and challenges to do with access,” Eugene said.

He called on the government and concerned authorities to protect humanitarian workers and facilitate access.

On his part, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hussein Maar Nyuot, says some officials at the state level are not coordinating with the agencies and the national government.

He directed them to allow those in need to get the required help.

“We need coordination with our partners; people who are working with us. The humanitarian agencies starting with the UN, international NGOs, national NGOs, CBOS, name them, all these people we need to coordinate with them. It is very important because at the end of the day if we coordinate and we succeed, and this is what everybody wishes, that we want a success story that our people are saved,” said Maar.

The officials were speaking at the opening of a three-day workshop held in Juba for the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission officials from various states.