Aid being blocked to S. Sudanese refugees in Sudan

South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum State say they are living in poor conditions after Sudanese authorities allegedly blocked aid groups from reaching them.

According to the UNHCR, there are over 400,000 refugees living on the outskirts of the Sudanese capital.

The refugees, who are mostly women and children, are sheltering at Jebel Aulia and Takamol refugee camps.

They say they lack humanitarian assistance, especially basic needs such as clean drinking water and food.

“No international organization is helping us here because Sudan’s government is not allowing them,” said John Kon, the chairman of Jebel Aulia refugee camp.

“Besides, no organization or officials from the South Sudan government visited us for years now.”

From his part, the headmaster of Takamol primary school, Deng Makur, says the situation has affected learning in the camp.

Eye Radio’s attempts to contact the UNHCR and the Sudanese Refugee Commission was not immediately successful.