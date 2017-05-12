Aid agencies resume operations in Aburoc, Fashoda state.

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says essential supplies have been delivered to people in need in Aburoc in Fashoda State after the deployment of peacekeepers.

UNMISS said over the weekend that it deployed the Rwandan Battalion in the area so that aid organizations could resume provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in the area.

Last month, UNMISS said intense fighting forced thousands of people to flee from Kodok and other areas in Fashoda State.

The UN said an estimated 20,000 people were displaced during the recent conflict between government and opposition forces in Tonga, Wau Shilluk and Orinyi.

Aid organizations were forced to suspend operations by evacuating more than 30 aid workers from Kodok and Aburoc, after days of reported fighting.

UNOCHA also said 32 humanitarian staffs were relocated from Kodok and Aburoc to Juba due to security concerns.

The two organizations which had longstanding operations in the area – the MSF and International Committee of the Red Cross – said they were forced to suspend their lifesaving activities.

The UN said most of the IDPs remained in Aburoc, while others fled towards Sudan.

The Head of Field Office for the UNMISS in Malakal, Hazel De Wet, said the UN peacekeepers are providing security to the humanitarian agencies.

“Our priority is to provide protection to humanitarian agencies and humanitarian workers who had previously relocated following attacks in Kodok and Wau Shilluk,” she said

Ms. Hazel said the forces are also tasked with guarding water points and escorting convoys of water trucks bringing in safe drinking water to the displaced.

Kenny Rogers, who is the Humanitarian Affairs Officer for UNOCHA in Malakal, said aid workers returned because there is now a feeling that the Rwandan Battalion will provide security.

“We left because of the insecurity of humanitarians on the ground and we have returned because there’s a feeling that because troops from the UNMISS RwanBatt, we can safely provide humanitarian assistance once again,” he said.