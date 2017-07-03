Agricultural Bank, Ministry of Agriculture to give loans to farmers

The Agricultural Bank and the National Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security are offering loans to enable farmers to purchase fuel for mechanized farming.

The General Director of the Agricultural Bank said the loans will be given to cover the agricultural season in 2017and 2018.

Rwai Makuei called on farmers all over the country to apply for the loans through branches of the Agricultural Bank in Juba, Renk and Wau.

He said a committee of Ministers of Agriculture in states, Cooperatives, Agricultural Bank of South Sudan and National States Farmers Union will select farmers that meet the requirements to be given loans.

But the official didn’t mention some of those requirements and when the loans will be made available.

Mr. Makuei said the loans will help fight hunger and reduce dependency on imported food.

The Bank senior official said the initiative is part of the Comprehensive Agriculture Master Plan that was launch early this year with the aim of eradicating hunger and malnutrition in the country.