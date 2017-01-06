African leaders urged to foster peace in S. Sudan – AU

African leaders should work towards bringing peace, stability and development in South Sudan, urged the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The AU Commission head made the call in her New Year’s message.

Dr. Zuma says Africa and the world should not allow the suffering inflicted on people of South Sudan to continue.

Media reports cited her as saying, children, women, and young people have been the ones mostly affected by the conflict in South Sudan.

She says the people of South Sudan and other nations of Africa like Burundi, Central African Republic and the Gambia, that are facing a similar situation, deserve peace and development.

“Enough is enough. Africans deserve better, and we must all work towards better days, and towards peace, stability and development, not only in South Sudan, but also in Burundi, Central African Republic, The Gambia and others. Our people deserve peace & development,” the message partly read.

Dr. Zuma says African leaders should work towards achieving these goals for these countries.

The chairperson of the AU Commission is also heading a focused ‘End Child Marriage Campaign’ for South Sudan, to ensure that the girl-child is not diverted from attending school.

Dr. Zuma also said the commission’s Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security will embarked on a ‘Stop Violence against Women in South Sudan Campaign’ in response to the human rights abuses in the country.