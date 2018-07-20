African countries urged to enforce arms embargo on S. Sudan

A human rights group is calling on African countries to enforce the arms embargo that was imposed by the UN Security Council last week.

The embargo and renewed sanctions were imposed just days after a report of gross violation said to have been committed by government forces and its allies.

These include executions, wholesale destruction of homes and property, sexual violence, arbitrary detention, and torture.

During the vote on the resolution at the UN Security Council, Côte d’Ivoire was the only African government that supported the move.

“It is now up to regional neighbors like Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya, and Uganda to ensure the implementation,” read a statement by the HRW.

“To date, these countries have not enforced UN sanctions against the eight South Sudanese men currently subject to travel bans and asset freezes.”

The rights group said as members of the regional bloc, IGAD, these countries have invested in bringing an end to the atrocities.

It saID if they really want to protect South Sudan’s civilians, they need to enforce the embargo and cooperate with the UN panel of experts to show they are doing so.