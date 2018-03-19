African countries discuss rebellion, terrorism in Kampala

Heads of various security organs from 11 African countries are meeting in Kampala, Uganda, to discuss the impact of armed rebellions and terrorism in the region.

Security chiefs from the intelligence dossier are discussing how regional governments can work together to end activities of armed groups.

Representatives from South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Djibouti, Tanzania, Mauritius, Madagascar and Comoros are all in attendance.

They are meeting as part of the Eastern African Chapter of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa, CISSA.

The body gives intelligence report to the African Union for policy-making.

According to the Executive Secretary of CISSA, Shimels Semayat, the quest for most armed groups in the region is often over the control over natural resources, which they use to fund their activities:

“Partly as a result of the region’s vastly rich mineral resources, multiple armed groups and negative forces continue to spring up and operate with impunity.”

Mr. Semayat says some armed groups have affiliated themselves with international terrorist organizations such as the Islamic state for support.

The Uganda’s Director General of External Security Organization, Joseph Ocwet, who heads the East African Chapter, said these armed groups are also engaged in cyber crime, human trafficking and money laundering.