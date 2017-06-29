African Churches discuss hunger & insecurity in the Horn of Africa

All Africa Conference of Churches is discussing issues related to hunger and insecurity in the Horn of Africa in Nairobi, the Secretary General of South Sudan Council of Churches, Father James Oyet has said.

The three – day conference brought together African’s church leaders and World Food Program, classifying the drought in the Horn of Africa as a level 2 emergency which requires quick humanitarian assistance.

In a conference, WFP says South Sudan has 4.9 million people who were in need of emergency food between February and April this year.

The South Sudan Council of Churches official, Father James Oyet told Eye Radio that the objective of all Africa Faith Community is to promote and mobilize more funds for the Horn of Africa.

“The main objective is to promote a greater understanding of famine situation and respond to the crisis, to strengthen international advocacy to increase support and respond to the current appeal for support in the Horn of Africa, to raise a donor parts,” Father Oyet said.

He said that the faith-based group’s aim is to promote peace and justice in the region.

“Another objective is also is to mobilize faith leaders in overcoming hunger and in promoting peace, and Justice in the Horn of Africa, we are also called as people of South Sudan. And then to develop strategists to counter polarization and even among communities, and strengthen the work together with government and civil societies of peace and conflict resolution also to highlight access to a sustainable a notation food. All these are the objectives,” he said.

Fr. James Oyet added that hundreds of people who were in need of food in Leer and Mayendit in former Unity State were discussed in the conference.

The Conference which is being held in Nairobi, Kenya, will end tomorrow [Friday].