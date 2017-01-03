Africa Oil & Gas summit to discuss S. Sudan oil

South Sudan’s petroleum sector is expected to top the agenda this week during a three day conference in South Africa dedicated to the oil and gas resources in Africa.

According to Kenyan media, a special session has been committed to South Sudan in the summit.

The Oil News Kenya reports that the session will discuss ways of improving foreign investments in the country’s petroleum sector.

It says South Sudan currently produces 130,000 barrels per day, but is capable of daily output of up to 500,000 barrels.

The Kenyan media also reported that the participants will use the conference as a platform to brainstorm on development in South Sudan’s industrial sector.

The official Africa Oil and Power website states that the conference will start on Thursday and end on Saturday in the South African city of Cape Town.