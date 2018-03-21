Advocates accuse Supreme Court of ignoring petitions

Advocates without Borders has accused the Supreme Court of ignoring several petitions on constitutional matters.

According to the law, the Supreme Court should ensure that all petitions are looked into.

However, the Advocates without Borders handed the court three petitions last year.

These include what the advocates earlier termed as ‘unconstitutional’ use of Arabic in public offices, issuance of number plates and licenses by the national government and the marriageable age.

Most institutions, especially the police, judiciary and prisons use Arabic instead of English as stipulated by the 2011 transitional constitution.

“These are public interest cases of which the judiciary are expected to expedite within a reasonable time,” said Peter Ayei, a representative of the group.

“When a constitutional matter is brought before the Supreme Court that is the custodian of the constitution, it should give it a priority.”

The Supreme Court is the country’s highest court.

According to the Transitional Constitution, it interpret constitutional provisions at the instance of the President, Government of South Sudan, any state government, or any of the two Houses of the National Legislature.

It is also the court of final judicial instance in respect of any litigation or prosecution under National or state law, including statutory and customary law.