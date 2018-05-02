ADRA condemns killing of its staff in Tali

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency, ADRA has condemned an attack on its staff who was shot dead by unknown gunmen last week in Tali, Terekeka State.

Agoyo Robert, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, was killed by unknown gunmen who fired gunshots at the vehicle he was traveling in.

According to ADRA, when the incident occurred, Mr Robert was returning from Juba, after visiting his wife who was hospitalized due to labor complications.

It said other fellow travelers were injured by gunfire.

In the statement, the organization said its staff are deeply saddened by what they call “senseless killing” of their colleague.

“Each day, our colleague worked tirelessly in humble service to make life better for so many others. We will never forget his commitment and service to the people of South Sudan,” said Jonathan Duffy, president of ADRA International.

“This tragedy underscores the tremendous courage and commitment of our staff who face constant challenges in some of the toughest places in the world as they selflessly work to give hope and better opportunities to so many families.”

The Health Pooled Fund project condemned the attack in the “strongest possible terms”.

According to the United Nations since 2013, at least 100 aid workers have been killed in the country, majority being South Sudanese nationals.

In March last year, six aid workers were ambushed and killed in what has been described as the deadliest attack on humanitarian workers since the conflict began in 2013.

The attack took place on the Juba – Pibor road.

In the past few months, armed groups have continued to attack, kill and take as hostage aid workers across the country.