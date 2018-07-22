Adjumani: Refugees attacked over alleged rape

More than 40 houses of South Sudanese refugees were burned down in Ayilo Camp in Adjumani District by the host community after a teenage girl was allegedly raped and killed by some refugees.

Bior Ngong Bior – the chairman of camp – told Eye Radio on Saturday that the incident happened on Tuesday after the body of a 14-year-old Ugandan girl was found by the natives.

Bior said the host community got angry and attacked the settlement after a postmortem result.

He said a 16 year old South Sudanese boy has also gone missing during the attack.

“The host community attacked the refugees and burnt down some houses. They didn’t kill anybody except the boy that was abducted,” Bior said.

Mr. Bior said four South Sudanese refugees have been arrested in connection with the killing.

He added that the individual youth are believed to have committed the act because they were involved in some fight before the incident.