Adjumani girl was ‘bitten by snake, not raped’

Details emerging in the rape case at Ayilo Refugee Camp in Adjumani in Uganda suggest that the young local girl died from a snake bite.

Earlier reports showed that the 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by South Sudanese refugee boys.

The camp chairman, Bior Ngong, says the residents who visited the scene say the young girl was beaten by a snake.

“I’m not quite sure because at the time, the body had already been taken to Adjumani but many people on that side were also saying it was not rape. She was beaten by a snake,” Ngong told Eye Radio on Monday.

Eye Radio has been unable to get hold of the police nor the UNHCR there.

The incident sparked violence, with the local community burning down refugee houses and reportedly abducting a 16-year-old boy.

However, Ngong says calm has returned to the area after the police and authorities spoke to both the host and refugee communities.