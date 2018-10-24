ADB loans gov’t millions for emergence response

The African Development Bank has loaned the government of South Sudan more than 40 million US dollars for an emergency response.

“It will help to ensure provision of emergency food assistance to the most vulnerable segments of the population in South Sudan,” AFB country manager, Benedict Kanu, told a joint press conference in Juba on Wednesday.

The 43.57-million dollar grant will be used to purchase food targeting thousands of vulnerable people across the country.

“The project is a notable step in helping to meet the growing food and nutrition needs of about 300,000 people, while building community resilience.”

According to the agreement, the project will be implemented by United Nations’ food agency, WFP.

“I am pleased to note that with the agreement between the government of South Sudan and the African Development Bank, the emergency will be implemented by the WFP.”

For his part, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Salvatore Garang had confirmed the grant.

“They have given to help us in our interaction with other trusted investors especially in the oil industry.”

In addition, Mr Salvatore he said logistical delivery of purchased relief food will be provided by WFP, but the agency will be paid for by ADB out of the $43.5 m.