Activists. Juba City Council forced HIV testing of sex workers wrong

Civil society organizations have criticized Juba City Council for having some sex workers forcefully tested for HIV and AIDs recently.

Recently, Juba city council launched crackdown on prostitution, saying they are operating illegally in the town.

During the operation, the police arrested more 150 sex workers.

A member of the International Aid Society, Peter Garang, told Eye Radio they were surprised when they learnt about the crackdown.

“We actually learnt to our dismay those commercial sex workers that were arrested, some of them were forced into HIV testing.”

According to members of the civil society groups that implement HIV/AIDS programs in the country, the girls were forced to be tested for HIV/AIDS and their results disclosed to the third party before some were imprisoned.

“That one happened and we say it is actually wrong and we should not be doing that….Secondly we should not force someone to be tested,” he stressed.

The activist argued that this is a violation of human rights as HIV testing is voluntary and the results are confidential.

“The forceful testing is a violation of human rights. In the HIV programming the issue of HIV testing it is voluntary first of all and it is confidential.”

Juba City Council is yet to comment on the matter.