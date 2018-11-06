Activist: Huge peace celebration shows youth fed-up of war

A youth leader has said young people came out in large numbers during the peace day celebration last week to show they are tired of the civil war.

This is in response to the minister of information – Michael Makuei – who announced last week that the government was surprised to see that the biggest number of the peace celebrants was that of the young people.

Manasseh Mathiang – the leader of Anataban group – said the youth have realized they are powerful and have a responsibility to play in peace building in the country.

The Youth who came out in large numbers were showing to the elders…give us the opportunity to also play our role in developing this beautiful country with new ideas.”

Mr Mathiang said the youth appreciated their role in achieving the independence, but it is time young people take the responsibility from them.

“We have for so long respected the role that you played in bringing us the country that we love, that’s South Sudan and now the future of the country lays upon us.”