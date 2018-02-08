Activist calls on RF parties to settle their differences

A civil society activist is calling on the government and the opposition groups to compromise their differences over the declaration of principles.

Edmond Yakani, CEPO’s Executive Director, said that the parties, particularly the government demanded that an article mandating CTSAMM to specify ceasefire violations by the parties be included.

“My appeal to the government is that if we can have at least instead of keeping article number 28 as the sticking point, delete it out or do not delete it out. My appeal to the leadership in Juba is to help us fix this,” he said.

“My personal recommendation is this article will address concerns the government has toward JMEC and CTSAAM.”

The signing of the declaration of principles that will be the basis for the deliberations on the second phase of the high-level revitalization forum did not take place in the last two due to the issue.

Other contentious issues that delayed its signing include the lifting of the state of emergency in parts of the country. It was demanded the opposition.

Under Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements, the agreement on guiding principles states that “a state of emergency shall be lifted prior to the commencement of the transition period.”

However, the government insists that the state of emergency is not related to the rebellion; therefore, it cannot be lifted.

It is not clear when the parties will sign the declaration of principles document.