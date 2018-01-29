Activist calls for review of RPF mandate

A civil society activist has suggested that a team of technocrats be formed to review the mandate of the Regional Protection Force in South Sudan.

Musa Farid, from the Civil Society Taskforce, said this will address the misunderstandings between the government and UNMISS regarding the work of the first batches of the RPF already deployed in the country.

Last week, Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr Martin Elia Lomuro accused the RPF of not carrying out its mandate, a claim the UNMISS refuted.

Speaking to Eye Radio over the weekend, Mr Farid said under the current circumstances, the mandate of the RPF as authorized by the UN Security Council in 2016 is not relevant.

“I think we need to go back to getting a team of technocrats to examine and evaluate what the RPF has done now vis-à-vis their mandate and come up with clear recommendations,” he said.

“This should be teams from the government, the UN and so on.”

The Security Council authorized the Regional Protection Force in 2016 when fighting erupted in Juba between government troops and forces loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar- that raised fears of a return to full-scale civil war in the country.

The 4000-strong force of the RPF is mandated by the Council to protect key installations in the country such as the airport, facilitate delivery of humanitarian assistance and use any means to prevent attacks by any armed group.