Activist, Bashir’s wife confirms his release

The wife of an activist who was detained at the national security has confirmed that her husband is now home.

Nora John, the wife of Bashir Ahmed has confirmed this to Eye Radio a week after her husband was set free.

Ms. Nora said that her husband is now a free man.

Ahmed who went missing in August in Gbudue state was among the five prisoners who were freed in Juba last week.

Others include Abraham Majak Maliap, Marko Lokidor Lochapio, Ding Deng Mou and Madol Agok Akec.

Ahmed who works for the Civil Society Human Rights Forum was taken from his residence in Yambio town by members of the organized forces in August.

He was then detained at the national security office, known as the Blue house.

Ms. Nora said her husband is now at home and the family is happy to see him back a life.

“He has been released. I am happy and thanks to the government because we have been mourning for a long time. The whole family is now happy even the society where he lives, so everybody is now happy to see that he has been released.”